Princess Kate takes decisive step to support William's position in monarchy

Princess Kate makes decisive move for William amid ‘quiet faith’ criticism

The Princess of Wales stepped in for her husband Prince William amid the growing debate about the faith of the future king.

Britons, especially devoted Christian monarchists, have expressed their concerns about the future of the institution and how William’s would have a heavy responsibility as the Head of the Church of England.

Last month, a Palace briefing clarified William’s stance, claiming that he practises his faith “quietly”. The Times reported that William feels that he “might not be at church every day” but he “believes in it” and supports as an “important aspect” of his role seriously.

This did not do much to calm down the discussion over the matter. This is where Princess Kate stepped in, to show support to William and his claims in the matter she is well-versed in.

As the Wales family arrived for the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, the future Queen used her accessories to do all the talking for her.

There were hidden meanings in her ensemble, with a the most notable one being her white gold and diamonds cross necklace.

This appeared to be a deliberate choice as to show her religious beliefs and to be appropriate for the occasion. This was also a show of support for William and could possibly ease the debate around it.

She also chose a pair of diamond and pearl earrings which belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. This is also the month which marks 100 years of the birth of William’s grandmother, hence this served as a subtle tribute.

Moreover, the cream-coloured ensemble is special to Easter as it signifies resurrection and rebirth, which could be a nod to her cancer battle.