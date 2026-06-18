Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at parents with new World Cup video

Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at parents with new World Cup advert

Brooklyn Beckham once again sparked massive buzz about his family after releasing a second World Cup advert that people think which hints at his ongoing rift with David and Victoria Beckham.

In the new DoorDash clip, Brooklyn jokes about watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home.

The Beckhams son says that he has tickets but adds it is “a long story” before handing them to a delivery driver.

However, he then tells the driver to give them to “someone else” and says they should be put somewhere fun.

The advert ends with a similar message to his first video, which said “It’s complicated. More soon.”

That first video already sparked a lot of buzz on the internet, with many people thinking that it was about the tension in the Beckham family.

Brooklyn then later shared the new clip on Instagram and joked about sending his World Cup tickets through DoorDash, telling followers to go and find them.

People online reacted with mixed emotions as some of them said that the advert was a bad idea and called it a PR mistake.

Meanwhile others felt he was using the situation for attention.