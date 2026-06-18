 
Geo News

Oscar winning legend's daughter found dead: Reason revealed

Oscar winning director William Wyler's daughter and her husband found dead in a car in Northern California

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Oscar winning legend’s daughter found dead: Reason revealed
Oscar winning legend’s daughter found dead: Reason revealed

Judith Wyler Sheldon, the daughter of Oscar winning iconic director William Wyler, and her husband Wylie Sheldon have been found dead in a car in Northern California.

The couple, who were aged 84 and 86, were found on Monday evening inside a Jeep parked on the side of Interstate 5 near Redding.

Police said that an officer spotted the vehicle and found both of them inside lifeless.

Emergency teams were called to the scene and tried to help, but both were later declared dead there.

At this stage, officials have not confirmed what caused their deaths. However, police share that the investigation is still ongoing and many possibilities are under observation.

Authorities have not said if it was a medical problem, the extreme heat, or something else. The area was very hot at the time, with temperatures reaching about 109 degrees, which now raised more questions.

Judith was known for her work in silent film preservation and played important role in the San Francisco Silent Film Festival. Her death, moreover, has left the film community in shock.

People who worked with her said she was kind, warm and always supportive at events.

Officials say they are still working to understand what exactly happened at the scene.

Taylor Swift fans chase wedding clues in Rhode Island: major detail revealed
Taylor Swift fans chase wedding clues in Rhode Island: major detail revealed
Corey Feldman breaks silence after hospitalisation for in-flight emergency
Corey Feldman breaks silence after hospitalisation for in-flight emergency
Michael Jackson's ex wife spotted in rare public appearance
Michael Jackson's ex wife spotted in rare public appearance
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter explains relationship with aunt Britney Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter explains relationship with aunt Britney Spears
Bailee Ann supports newly divorced dad Jelly Roll as 'hate' intensifies
Bailee Ann supports newly divorced dad Jelly Roll as 'hate' intensifies
Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at parents with new World Cup video
Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at parents with new World Cup video
Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained
Why Leonardo DiCaprio never married? Reason explained
Katy Perry reflects on finding love again after Orlando Bloom split
Katy Perry reflects on finding love again after Orlando Bloom split