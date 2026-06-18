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Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate hit with new claims in ongoing investigation

Romania prosecutors expanded Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate case

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate hit with new claims in ongoing investigation
Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate hit with new claims in ongoing investigation

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are now once again facing new legal problems as prosecutors in Romania expanded the case against them.

The brothers have been under investigation since late 2022, when they were arrested as part of major inquiry.

While some of their restrictions against them were remove this year, the case itself never been closed and authorities are still looking into some serious allegations.

Now prosecutors say that they added new claims to the investigation. According to officials, the recent allegations are about a British man who is connected to the case as well as a woman is also involved.

Authorities, however, claim that the woman got into a relationship and then later asked to create adult content online.

Prosecutors also raised concerns about money that was moved through different companies. They claim some of those funds were later used to buy properties, cars and other expensive items.

The authorities say they are still gathering evidence and examining all parts of the case.

For now, the investigation remain active and no final decision has been made by a court just yet.

Romanian officials also said that everyone in this case, Andrew and Tristan Tate, must be consider innocent unless they are found guilty.

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