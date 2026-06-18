Katy Perry reflects on finding love again after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry says finding love again with Justin Trudeau 'transformed' her after a 'tough' year

Katy Perry says love helped her find her footing again after a difficult chapter in her life.

During a candid appearance on Justin Tranter’s Unfamous podcast on Wednesday, June 17, the pop star shared that her relationship with Justin Trudeau has had a profound impact on her outlook following a “tough” year that included her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“I have love in my life now. That’s transformed me,” Perry, 41, said when discussing how she has evolved as both a songwriter and a person.

The singer revealed that her upcoming song Watch It Burn feat. Gerard Way sees her “wrestling with [her] dark side” before she finds herself at church and sees “the light.”

“I don’t typically feel like a victim,” she said. “But last year was pretty tough. And it would’ve been easy for me to fall into that weird victim triangle. So, instead of falling into ‘woe is me,’ I was just like, ‘Let’s just feel this f***ing pain, let’s feel this anger and let’s move on.”

Perry split from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor after seven years of engagement. The couple also welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020.

However, news of their breakup came out in July 2025. Shortly afterwards, the Firework hitmaker began dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with the couple making their first public appearance in October 2025.

Their most recent outing was at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles, where Perry performed for the opening ceremony.