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Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds face new storm

Blake Lively faces another set back after Justin Baldoni case

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 18, 2026

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds hit with new fallout despite mansion feud
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds hit with new fallout despite mansion feud

Just when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appeared to have put one expensive headache behind them, a new problem is reportedly knocking at the door.

The Hollywood power couple resolved a reported $2 million dispute tied to renovation work on their New York property. But while the bills may be paid, insiders claim the fallout is still being felt across the construction industry.

According to the sources, the issue is not about money anymore – its about reputation.

“The bills may be settled, but people remember how they got settled,” one insider claimed.

Another source added, “Contractors had to file liens to get paid. That sends a message, and it’s not one the industry forgets.”

The situation has allegedly become a hot topic among builders and subcontractors, with one insider noting, “Construction is a very small world. Everybody talks. Everybody knows who pays on time and who doesn’t. Once your name gets into those conversations, it sticks.”

The source of concern? Some contractors are reportedly reluctant to take on future projects connected to the couple.

“Nobody wants to be chasing millions of dollars months down the road,” a tipster alleged, adding, “The attitude now is: cash up front, then we’ll talk. People aren’t lining up for this job anymore.”

The timing is particularly interesting as Lively is also seeking additional time in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In a recent court filing, her legal team cited “a number of conflicting personal and professional obligations, including international travel” while requesting “an additional seven days” to submit an initial brief.

For now, one dispute may be settled, but it seems the conversation around Blake and Ryan is far from over. 

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