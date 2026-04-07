Prince William ready to take major risk for monarchy as King gives in

Prince William has been making big moves behind Palace doors to face the ongoing challenges that have been a nightmare for the royal family.

King Charles has reportedly been delegating responsibilities to the Prince of Wales, knowing full well that William would be taking over the monarchy one day. Although it does not erase the fact that there is major conflict of approach between the monarch and his heir.

The royals are currently dealing with the consequences of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals and his connection with paedophile Jeffery Epstein. While William’s cousins Beatrice and Eugenie are also faced with an uncertain future, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also on the future king’s agenda.

“William is not afraid to make hard calls,” one insider told journalist Rob Shuter. “And right now, that’s exactly what the Royal Family needs.”

The source pointed out that the monarchy is under “more pressure than ever” and the royals need someone who can make “tough, unpopular decisions” even if that comes with a heavy price.

“He understands the stakes,” the insider added. “This isn’t just family — it’s a business.”

William is aware of all the problems, especially the ones caused by his blood relatives and he is acting accordingly. “He’s not trying to be liked. He’s trying to protect the monarchy.”

According to friends of William’s, there is a contrast between the father and son. Charles “leads with his heart” and William “leads with strategy”.

Royal experts have claimed that the Prince of Wales has a “ruthless” approach and he “doesn’t forget and doesn’t forgive easily”.

“If you cross the line, that’s it.”

Even though Charles is still the king, he understands that William would be taking the reins in the future. Hence, while he holds authority, he has been making William a big part of all the decisions that are carried out.