Louis Tomlinson hits 10-show milestone on “How Did We Get Here?” World Tour

Louis Tomlinson marked the 10th show of his ongoing How Did We Get Here? World Tour.

On Monday, April 6, the former One Direction heartthrob took over the stage at the Marx Halle in Vienna, Austria.

After the night concluded with happy concertgoers, the Lemonade hitmaker shared a moment from the latest concert on his Instagram Stories for his followers.

The image shows the 34-year-old singer-songwriter standing center-stage, holding a microphone close to his face.

The most prominent feature of the moment is a large, glowing orange-and-yellow light cone that appears to descend from the ceiling.

The stage is filled with blue-tinted haze and atmospheric lighting, with background silhouettes of the live band, including a drummer and a guitarist, visible on the left.

At the bottom center, a location tag confirms "Vienna, Austria," and just below the caption read "SHOW 10.”

The Vienna show featured a 23-song setlist, including hits from the new album like Lemonade and Imposter, as well as some fan favourites like Bigger Than Me and Defenceless.

For the latest live rendition, Louis was wearing a dark, sleeveless top, consistent with his recent tour aesthetic.

For the unversed, this tour supports the performer’s third solo studio album, How Did I Get Here?, which was released on January 23.