Cardi B reduced to tears after Offset gets shot? 'Can't live without him'

Cardi B reportedly broke into tears after learning that her former husband and the father of her three children, Offset, got shot.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, who goes by the name @obsrvate, claimed on the social media platform that the 33-year-old American rapper expressed her concerns after the shooting incident.

“Cardi B goes live in tears after finding out her ex boyfriend Offset was shot in Florida at the Hard Rock Casino by Lil Tjay and his crew [shocked emoji],” the text in the post could be read.

The original author of the post also added some quotes, seemingly from the Bodak Yellow hitmaker’s statement, “‘Me and Offset were working on getting back together for our kids now this’” and “‘I really hope he doesn't die I can't live without him’.”

Moreover, another video of the mother of four is going viral on social media in which she has alleged a theft involving her personal credit card, claiming that someone went on a $70,000 shopping spree.

She addressed the situation during her latest livestream, issuing a direct warning to those involved, “You’re all going to jail.”

Looking straight into the camera, the I Like It songstress doubled down, adding, “You’re all going to jail by the end of the week… I’ve got clear pictures of you.”

She then emphasised the point, repeating, “Clear pictures.”

It is pertinent to note that Cardi B has not issued any official statement in the wake of her ex’s shooting incident.

So far, reports appear to be emerging primarily from social media and fan accounts, and she has yet to respond directly to the incident.

Cardi B and Offset share three children together: daughters Kulture Kiari Cephus (born 2018) and Blossom (born September 2024) and a son Wave Set Cephus (born 2021).