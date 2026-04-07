Blake Lively ‘frames something bigger' after ‘failed' legal battle

Blake Lively's legal fight gets messy: 'Not the win she thinks'

Things ae getting tense around Blake lively – and not just in court.

Behind the scenes, whispers are getting louder. According to insiders, the actress is facing unexpected pressure from the people closest to her to wrap up her ongoing legal battle before it spirals further.

“People around Blake are begging her to settle,” one source said. “They think enough damage has already been done.”

That concern reportedly spiked after a judge dismissed much of her case, leaving it slimmer – and, some say, shakier. “This is not the win she thinks it is,” the insider added. “The case is weaker now, not stronger.”

Still, Blake is not hitting pause.

“She’s framing this as something bigger,” the source explained. “A fight about ‘digital violence’ and speaking out.”

But not everyone in her corner is sold on that narrative.

“The longer this drags on, the worse it gets,” the source warned. “Reputation-wise, professionally — it’s taking a toll.”

And yes, even Ryan Reynolds is reportedly feeling it. “Ryan has been by her side,” the insider says. “But even he’s starting to wobble.”

At this point, it’s no longer just legal drama – it’s life drama.

“This is affecting everything — their image, their careers, their relationships,” the source explained. “It’s not contained anymore.”

Those closest to Blake are asking the question no one wants to say out loud: how far is too far?

“At some point, you have to ask what you’re still fighting for,” the insider said. “And whether it’s worth it.”

Because as one source puts it: “She can keep going… but she may lose a lot more before this is over.”