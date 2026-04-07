Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelets reach Moon with Artemis II crew

Taylor Swift’s influence has officially gone interstellar.

The Artemis II astronauts, now the farthest humans from Earth in history, were spotted wearing Swift-inspired friendship bracelets, proving that the pop culture phenomenon truly stretches “love you to the moon and back.”

What started as a playful fan tradition at Swift’s Eras Tour concerts has become a global symbol of connection, and now, a cosmic one.

For Swifties, the bracelets are more than colorful beads, they’re tokens of belonging, joy, and shared identity.

The History of Taylor Swift’s Friendship Bracelets

The craze began during the Eras Tour, when fans exchanged handmade bracelets inscribed with lyrics, inside jokes, and references to Swift’s career.

The tradition was inspired by her song You’re On Your Own, Kid, which includes the line “make the friendship bracelets.”

From stadiums to social media, the bracelets became a viral sensation.

Celebrities joined in too, most famously NFL star Travis Kelce, who revealed he tried to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it.

That playful gesture became a headline moment and marked the beginning of one of pop culture’s most talked-about relationships.

From Stadiums to Space

Now, with Artemis II astronauts wearing the bracelets on their lunar mission, the tradition has transcended Earth itself.

The sight of astronauts embracing Swiftie culture highlights the bracelets’ symbolic power.

They’re not just concert souvenirs, but emblems of connection that fans truly “love to the moon and back.”

NASA itself gave a wink to Swift’s Eras legacy by changing its Instagram bio to “In our Moon era”

It’s a rare collision of history and fandom as NASA’s groundbreaking mission is paired with Swift’s cultural footprint.

And it proves that even in space, Swift’s influence is impossible to escape.