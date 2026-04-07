Halle Bailey reflects on racist ‘Little Mermaid' backlash

Halle Bailey revealed her role as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid didn’t just launch her into Hollywood stardom, it taught her how to “block out the noise.”

Ahead of the April 10 release of her romantic comedy You, Me & Tuscany, Bailey told The Independent talking about starring in the 2023 live-action remake.

She shared that it was “a beautiful experience” despite the racist backlash she faced online.

“I feel like it taught me to listen to myself and the good voices inside. I learnt how to block out the noise,” the 26-year-old said.

The singer-actress described the controversy as “freeing.”

She explained that it helped her separate her identity from public opinion,

“I felt like I was watching myself inside a cup, seeing how people react to it.”

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid paired Bailey with Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem.

The film became a cultural flashpoint, but Bailey says it ultimately gave her confidence.

“It showed me the ropes… I feel more confident this time around because I’m like, Oh, I know what I’m getting into,” she said.

Bailey, who first rose to fame with sister Chloe as R&B duo Chloe x Halle, added that growing up in the industry has kept her grounded.

“None of this is real,” she said of audience reactions.

Now starring opposite Regé-Jean Page in You, Me & Tuscany, Bailey is embracing her role as a Hollywood leading lady.

She explained that it remains “kind of a new world for me… So I’m grateful that it’s going the way it is.”