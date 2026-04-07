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Ariana Grande shares sneak peek from ‘Eternal Sunshine' Tour rehearsals

'The Eternal Sunshine' Tour is Ariana Grande’s first arena tour in seven years

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 07, 2026

Ariana Grande shares sneak peek from ‘Eternal Sunshine&apos; Tour rehearsals
Ariana Grande shares sneak peek from ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour rehearsals

Ariana Grande is in tour prep mode.

The 32-year-old “We Can’t Be Friends” superstar just shared a glimpse into rehearsals for her highly anticipated return to the stage on Monday (April 6).

“see you in two months @brighterdays ♡” she captioned the post, linking to her “Brighter Days” accompanying Instagram, which features tour dates for the upcoming The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The photo carousel features photos of herself posing with dancers and her tour crew in the mirror as they prepare for the singer’s upcoming trek.



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