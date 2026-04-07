Andrew rubs salt on Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wound with bold move

Andrew rubs salt on Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wounds with bold move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared unfazed in his first public appearance after 'ruining' Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's Easter plans.

The former Duke of York was spotted driving a car on the Sandringham Estate on Bank Holiday Monday.

According to a report, King Charles' brother was heading towards his temporary home, Wood Farm, which became a matter of dispute between him and the Edinburghs.

In the photos shared by Daily Mail, Andrew was seen smiling, seemingly giving a message that he doesn't care about 'upsetting' his brother Edward and sister-in-law Sophie.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were forced to mark Easter at a "holiday let" despite their wish to spend holidays at Wood Farm.

However, at the moment, Andrew has been keeping access to two royal properties, Wood Farm and Marsh Farm.

Earlier, an insider told The Sun, "Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal."

"He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm," the source claimed.

It has been said that King Charles needs to solve this problem as the key allies of his team, Edward and Sophie, "like to use Wood Farm."