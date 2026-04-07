Offset shooting incident: Who pulled the trigger on Cardi B’s ex-husband?

Who shot Offset? The question has quickly taken over social media after reports of the alarming incident.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, reportedly sustained fatal gunshot wounds near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Fla.

Although the Migos star is currently in hospital and is fortunately recovering well, his fans are eager to know who’s responsible for the gunfire that targets him?

Much of the information circulating so far stems from social media. One X (formerly Twitter) user, @obsrvate, shared clips allegedly linked to the incident, claiming that the two rappers were involved in a confrontation that escalated, with allegations that Lil Tjay pulled a gun and shot him.

Despite the majority of fans believing it, these claims remain unverified.

The same account further alleged that Lil Tjay had been detained and was awaiting arrest, though no official confirmation has supported this.

Meanwhile, another video circulating online appears to show Lil Tjay speaking about Offset, calling him broke and telling everybody to never lend him money because he is popped.

Nevertheless, following the incident the police have shared more information, sharing that the incident occurred at a “valet area after 7 p.m. Monday” resulting “in non-life threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”

A rep also told TMZ that “Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal.”

Notably, Offset's groupmate Takeoff was tragically killed in November 2022 after being shot.