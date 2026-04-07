Meryl Streep spills major secrets about 'Devil Wears Prada'

For years, fans were convinced Meryl Streep was channeling Anna Wintour in The Devil Wears Prada. Turns out? Not exactly.

In a recent chat with Stephen Colbert, Streep casually flipped the narrative – and honestly, it makes the character even better.

“I was basically imitating Mike Nichols that whole time,” she said. “If Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood had a baby… it would be Miranda Priestly.”

Yes, really.

Instead of fashion-world ice queens, Streep says she pulled from the directing styles of Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood. Think sharp authority with a wink.

“The command on the set. And Mike would do it sort of with a sly humor,” she explained. “And Miranda, she knows that what she’s saying is sort of snide, but she knows it’s kind of funny too… people take as mean, but it’s funny. I think it’s funny.”

Then there’s Eastwood’s quiet power move: “Clint would never raise his voice… people had to lean forward to hear what he was saying.”

Honestly, that checks out.

Streep even admitted she told Nichols about the inspiration – “I told Mike, and he was thrilled”—but never looped Eastwood in.

Meanwhile, Wintour herself? She’s been a good sport about the comparisons.

After finally watching the film, she said, “First of all it was Meryl Streep, which, fantastic… I found it highly enjoyable. It was very funny.”

And just like that, the most intimidating boss in movie history gets a surprising origin story.

Mark your calendars: The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theater May 1.