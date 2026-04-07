William, Kate set strict protocol at home as Andrew causes fresh tension

Prince William and Princess Kate have made no secret of their dislike for the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the future King has been a key player in pushing for his exile.

However, the antics of the ex-royal have continued to frustrate not only King Charles but also the Waleses, who are doing everything in their ability to stay clear of anything related to the Yorks.

They have remained focussed on their duties but they have been forced to navigate Andrew-Epstein crisis.

It had only been a few weeks that they were able to sigh with relief after Andrew was kicked out of Royal Lodge, sort of neighboured their new home in Windsor Forest Lodge. The Wales family is not at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, which is like a retreat for them.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Waleses would have “welcomed the chance to get away from the scandal surrounding William’s disgraced uncle” but now they just happen to be living very close to him again.

The disgraced brother of King Charles has been living in Wood Farm temporarily while Marsh Farm undergoes renovations. Although, the proximity is understood to be frustrating for the family, especially William.

Bond pointed out that William and Kate are “encouraging their children to enjoy all the outdoor activities they love as a family” but they also don't want their privacy to be invaded by the likes of Andrew.

This was a concern that they had previously with reports claiming that William and Kate had employed strict security measures so that there is no peeking in their private home.

With Andrew close by, it is understood that the protective parents must have given stern instructions about crossing paths with Andrew. During their last appearance together last September at the funeral of Duchess of Kent, William and Kate were notably uncomfortable.

Hence, it is unlikely that they would even have Andrew lurk anywhere near their own children, especially when they want to focus on family time.