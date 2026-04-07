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Patrick Dempsey's hitman drama gets major update

Patrick Dempsey's thriller managed to pull off 16.2 million viewers

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 07, 2026

Patrick Dempsey&apos;s hitman drama gets major update
Patrick Dempsey's hitman drama gets major update

Turns out, forgetting things is not hurting ratings.

Memory of a Killer – the gritty thriller led by Patrick Dempsey – has officially scored a season 2 renewal at Fox Broadcasting Company. Timing? Impeccable. The announcement lands just as the Season 1 finale hits screens.

Not bad for a rookie.

“Memory of a Killer has become a true standout with visceral performances from Patrick Dempsey and Michael Imperioli,” said Fox president Michael Thorn.

“[Showrunners] Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler… have delivered a sharp, emotional character-driven thriller that’s clearly landed with viewers, and we’re excited to continue that success together in season two.”

Translation: fans are hooked.

The show follows Angelo, a hitman juggling two problems – his dangerous double life and a memory that’s slipping at the worst possible time. Dark? Yes. Addictive? Also yes.

Behind the scenes, Aaron Zelman and Glenn Kessler will continue steering the ship after stepping in mid-season – a move that clearly worked.

Numbers don’t lie either. The premiere (helped by a major NFL lead-in) exploded, and the show has since pulled in 16.2 million viewers across platforms, with solid streaming legs on Hulu. 

 Over at Warner Bros. Television, the mood is equally celebratory. “We’re thrilled Fox has renewed Memory of a Killer for a second season…” said CEO Channing Dungey, praising the cast and creative team.

Bottom line: Angelo’s story is not fading anytime soon.

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