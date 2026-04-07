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'The Batman Part II' locks in return of fan favourite character

'The Batman Part II,' starring Robert Pattinson and Scarlett Johansson is set to hit theaters in 2027

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 07, 2026

&apos;The Batman Part II&apos; locks in return of fan favourite character
'The Batman Part II' locks in return of fan favourite character 

A beloved Gotham character is returning in the upcoming The Batman Part II movie.

The new movie is set to bring back Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth in the Robert Pattinson and Scarlett Johansson-led film.

The 61-year-old actor will play Bruce Wayne’s beloved butler once again when the sequel film starts shooting in June in London.

Reportedly, some behind-the-scenes reconciliation happened to ensure Andy‘s production on set of the 2027 installment would not interfere with Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

His New Line movie is slated to release on December 17, 2027. So, his confirmation in the Batman Movie seems like teams have managed to make it so he can do both shoots.

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