Lamar Odom shocking response to Khloé Kardashian account of his overdose

Lamar Odom offered his own perspective on the events surrounding his 2015 overdose, and it doesn’t fully align with Khloé Kardashian’s account.

In Netflix’s Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, Kardashian was portrayed as a central figure in his recovery.

She was shown to have stayed by his side throughout his four-month hospital stay.

But in a new appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the former NBA star downplayed the idea that she “saved” him.

“She stood by your side, she saved your life,” Jenna Bush Hager said.

“In some ways,” Odom replied. “God saved my life. My lord saved my life, honestly… Yeah, she took care of me, but God took care of me the most. What I came back from is like a medical miracle.”

The documentary also featured Kardashian’s claim that Odom’s father, Joe, urged doctors to remove him from life support until she intervened.

She alleged Joe agreed to back down after she gave him $100 and a pair of Nikes.

The 46-year-old rejected that version.

“You know, I was knocked out and asleep at that time,” he said.

“If you know Joe Odom, I don’t think that’s something he would ever come out of his mouth. He was my biggest fan. I don’t know where that got mistranslated.”

After leaving the hospital, Kardashian rented Odom a home near hers in Calabasas and arranged for a caretaker and chef.

But when she discovered him smoking crack, she admitted she “just punched him in the face” before cutting ties.

“I just put my life on hold to f---ing take care of you,” Kardashian said in the documentary.

“He was playing me so I can continue this lifestyle for him.”

The two didn’t reconnect until nearly a decade later, during a 2025 episode of The Kardashians, when Odom visited her home to collect keepsakes.

“It was awkward, and it wasn’t really good for me,” he admitted. “But once you’re family, you’re always family, so she ain’t going nowhere.”

Though he acknowledges the bond they once shared, Odom made it clear their relationship will never be romantic again.

“I will always have love for her, but being in love, no,” he said.