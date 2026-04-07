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Blake Lively breaks cover for first time after legal setback: 'Grateful'

Blake Lively is persistent to fight till the end against Justin Baldoni over lawsuit filed in December 2024

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 07, 2026

Blake Lively breaks cover for first time after legal setback: &apos;Grateful&apos;
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni head to explosive trial as legal feud escalates

NO settlement. No quiet exit. Just… court.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are officially heading toward a full-blown courtroom showdown after both sides rejected a last-minute deal.

On April 6, their legal teams met in New York for what looked like a final attempt to wrap things up neatly. Instead? They walked away, doubling down on taking the fight to trial this May.

And the timing could not be more dramatic.

Just days earlier, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed 10 out of 13 Lively’s claims – a major shift in the case. Baldoni’s camp did not hold back, calling it a win: Court dismissed all sexual harassment claims and every claim brought against the individual defendants.”

They added, “These were very serious allegations, and we are grateful to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law and voluminous evidence that was provided.”

The Gossip Girl alum, however, is not retreating.

Taking to Instagram, she responded for the first time since the ruling, saying she’s “grateful” while making it clear she’s ready for what’s next.

The actress also emphasized her push for a “safe working environment” moving forward.

If this all feels like a lot – it is.

The legal drama began months after their film It Ends With Us hit screens, turning a co-star pairing into one of Hollywood’s messiest disputes in recent memory.

Now, with no settlement in sight, the stakes are higher – and far more public.

Next stop: court.

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