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Offset shot in Florida: Quavo sends prayers, Lil Tjay denies rumours

Offset was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 07, 2026

Offset shot in Florida: Quavo sends prayers, Lil Tjay denies rumours

Offset’s shooting outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, has triggered swift reactions from the rap community with Quavo showing solidarity and Lil Tjay issuing a formal statement.

As per Daily Mail, Seminole Police Department confirmed that the 34-year-old was shot near the valet area on Monday evening, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Cardi B’s ex was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where representatives assured fans he is “fine” and “stable and being closely monitored.”

The outlet reported that the 'two individuals were detained at the scene and emphasized that the situation was contained quickly, with no ongoing threat to the public.

Video circulating online showed officers restraining suspects near the valet stand.

Quavo, Offset’s former Migos bandmate and longtime collaborator, posted a simple praying emoji on Instagram just hours after the shooting.

Offset shot in Florida: Quavo sends prayers, Lil Tjay denies rumours

The gesture resonated with fans, recalling the group’s shared history and the tragic loss of Takeoff in 2022.

Offset shot in Florida: Quavo sends prayers, Lil Tjay denies rumours

Meanwhile, rumors swirled online that Tjay was either involved in the shooting or had been shot himself.

Through the Dawn M. Florio Law Firm, he issued a statement rejecting the claims:

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

The statement urged fans to consult “trusted news sources” and avoid spreading “baseless rumors.”

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