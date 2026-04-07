 
Geo News

Offset shooting incident raises safety concerns for his family, kids

Offset was shot during a violent incident took place on April 6

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 07, 2026

Offset shooting incident raises safety concerns for his family, kids
Offset shooting incident raises safety concerns for his family, kids 

A scary night for Offset – but thankfully, not the outcome fans feared.

The Migos rapper was injured in a shooting on April 6 outside a casino in Hollywood, Florida, with the Police confirming the incident happened around 7pm near the valet area.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital with what officials are calling non-life-threatening injuries and is now stable and recovering.

Two people have reportedly been detained as authorities continue to piece together what went down.

Still, the moment hits differently for fans – and for Offset’s inner circle. The situation echoes the tragic loss of Takeoff in 2022, a memory that has not faded in the hip-hop community.

Offstage, Offset’s world is bigger than music. He’s a father of six, including three children with Cardi B —Kulture, Wave, and Blossom — and three from previous relationship. His role as a dad has long shaped his public image (and even inspired his album Father of 4).

That’s why moments like this lands hard.

Despite a high-profile split from Cardi B in 2024, the two have continued co-parenting, keeping family at the centre of everything. Which makes one thing clear: incidents like this are not just headlines – they ripple outward.

For now, the focus is simple: recovery. And maybe, a little perspective.

Is Offset dead? Fans react to rapper's alleged shootout with Lil Tjay
Is Offset dead? Fans react to rapper's alleged shootout with Lil Tjay
Blake Lively breaks cover for first time after legal setback: 'Grateful'
Blake Lively breaks cover for first time after legal setback: 'Grateful'
BTS V triggers memes explosion after new ‘Hot Ones' teaser
BTS V triggers memes explosion after new ‘Hot Ones' teaser
Lamar Odom shocking response to Khloé Kardashian account of his overdose
Lamar Odom shocking response to Khloé Kardashian account of his overdose
Patrick Dempsey's hitman drama gets major update
Patrick Dempsey's hitman drama gets major update
Selena Gomez achieves rare milestone as her pregnancy rumours speculate
Selena Gomez achieves rare milestone as her pregnancy rumours speculate
Emma Roberts dad Eric Roberts sheds light on bond with daughter
Emma Roberts dad Eric Roberts sheds light on bond with daughter
Offset shooting incident: Who pulled the trigger on Cardi B's ex-husband?
Offset shooting incident: Who pulled the trigger on Cardi B's ex-husband?