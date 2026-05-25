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Taylor Swift fans attack Drake after rapper's surprise achievement

Taylor Swift fans demand new music after Drake matches her top record
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 25, 2026

Taylor Swift fans attack Drake after rapper&apos;s surprise achievement
Taylor Swift fans attack Drake after rapper's surprise achievement

Drake has unlocked a major career milestone, but not everyone is celebrating, especially Taylor Swift fans.

The rapper and singer tied Taylor, 36, as the soloist with the most No.1 albums in Billboard 200 history after earning his 15th chart-topping album with ICEMAN.

The achievement also pushed the God’s Plan singer ahead of Jay-Z, who previously held 14 No. 1 albums.

While many fans were celebrating the Canadian-based musician’s latest success, Swifties quickly flooded X with criticism accusing him of focusing on quantity over quality.

Taylor Swift fans attack Drake after rappers surprise achievement

Reacting to his same position as the Cruel Summer hitmaker, one user wrote, “This is why he releases 3 albums? So when another album become no. 1 he become soloist with the most no. 1 albums?”

Another wrote, “When u release 3 albums at once, smth HAS to reach #1. He’s so desperate and embarrassing.”

A third chimed in saying, “Drake and Taylor Swift really turned chart domination into a two-person competition.”

Meanwhile, another Swift fan questioned the rapper’s long-term impact, writing, “15 number ones and half of them got forgotten in 6 months. Swift's albums still sell tours 3 years later. Volume ain't legacy.”

On the other hand, some Taylor’s fans urged the Eras Tour superstar to reclaim the top spot by releasing new music.

“TAYLOR DO SUMN RIGHT NOW PLEASE MAMA,” one fan pleaded, while others confidently predicted that a future TS13 album would dominate the charts in no time.

For the unversed, ICEMAN was released alongside two surprise companions, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, which allowed the Family Matters singer to hold the top three spots simultaneously on the Billboard 200.

Notably, Drake, 39, and Taylor are now second all-time, trailing only The Beatles, who hold 19 No. 1s.

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