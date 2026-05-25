Martin Scorsese daughter Francesca claps back at trolls after landing TV role

Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca Scorsese hits back at cruel online comments targeting her looks after announcing she will star in season 2 of Prime Video’s Mr & Mrs. Smith.

The 26-year-old took to TikTok over the weekend to clap back at trolls who flooded her comments after she re posted news that she’s joining the new season.

“It has some of the worst comments I have ever seen about me,” Francesca admitted, noting that while she’s long been labeled a “nepo baby,” the hatred this time was harsher than usual.

Critics attacked her looks with insults ranging from “fat” and “ugly” to comparisons with “Miss Piggy.”

Acknowledging her famous last name, Francesca said she understands the perception that doors have opened for her, but stressed she is “still trying to do the work” and remains passionate about acting.

“I get it — I’m not the most beautiful girl in the world. I’m not the skinniest girl in the whole world. I’m chubby, I know it. But like, what the f–k does it matter?” she asked.

She warned that such negativity can have devastating consequences, “This is the kind of thing that causes people to lose their lives, like, your words have power behind them.”

Francesca revealed she already deleted X due to toxic comments and now fears TikTok is becoming the same.

The rising actress, who Scorsese welcomed later in life with wife Helen Morris, has often spoken about living in the shadow of her father’s towering legacy.

Still, she insisted she’s carving her own path. “I just want TikTok to be a better place like I feel like it used to be,” she said.

Francesca’s role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith season two has not yet been revealed, though Deadline reports she will be part of another Smith pair.