Kanye West addresses UK festival backlash in letter: 'Words aren't enough'

Major sponsors have pulled out of the event as officials including UK Prime Minister condemn the festival

Kanye West is asking for a second chance as calls are made to ban him from a UK music festival.

On Tuesday, April 7, the rapper — who now goes by Ye — addressed the extreme backlash after he was announced as the headlining act for all three days of the Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park in July.

The backlash is over Ye’s recent anti-Semitic behaviour, including releasing a song last year called Heil Hitler. Major sponsors, including Pepsi and Diageo, have pulled out, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the decision “deeply concerning.”

In a letter addressed to “Those I’ve Hurt,” Ye asked the Jewish community for “an opportunity to meet” them and make amends for his actions.

“My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through music,” he wrote. “I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here. With love, Ye”

In January, the Grammy-winner - who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 - issued a public apology via the Wall Street Journal. “I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret.”

In response, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews Phil Rosenberg said “we are willing to meet Kanye West as part of his journey of healing, but only after he agrees not to play the Wireless Festival for this year.” The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) echoed that sentiment, adding that they will organise a “mass demonstration” outside of Wireless Festival if Ye’s concerts go ahead.

Meanwhile, managing Director of Wireless Melvin Benn has said that Ye’s comments “about Jews and Hitler” were “abhorrent,” but “giving people a second chance [is] becoming a lost virtue in this ever-increasing divisive world.”