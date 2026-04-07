Army top brass slams attacks on Saudi sites, warns 'aggressions' risk ME peace process

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir chairs the 274th Corps Commander Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on April 7, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/ISPR

The military’s top brass on Tuesday strongly condemned the latest attacks on Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical and industrial facilities, terming them an unnecessary escalation that risks undermining ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Mideast conflict peacefully, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The resolve came during the 274th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to the military's media wing.

“The forum noted with concern and vehemently condemned the latest attacks on KSA’s petrochemical and industrial complex as an unnecessary escalation which spoils sincere efforts to resolve the conflict through peaceful means,” read the statement issued by the ISPR.

It further noted that restraint and calibration so far exhibited by KSA, despite grave provocations, enabled mediation and diplomatic resolution; however, such unwarranted aggressions have serious repercussions, to spoil the ongoing peaceful options and conducive environment.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office also denounced Iranian attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, terming them a "serious violation" of the country's territorial integrity and a "dangerous escalation" in the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year signed a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh, under which any attack on either country would be regarded as an act of aggression against both.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said that the forum offered Fateha for the martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and innocent civilians who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland.

Paying solemn tribute to their unmatched sacrifices, the forum reaffirmed that their legacy remains the bedrock of Pakistan’s national security.

The field marshal expressed his satisfaction and commended the armed forces for their unwavering professionalism, operational excellence, and steadfast commitment towards the defence of the country and sustained, intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations.

The army chief underscored that through the synergy of the government, armed forces, and the people, Pakistan continues to consolidate security gains, strengthen economic resilience, and enhance its regional and global standing.

“The forum undertook a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security environment, reaffirming that all terrorist proxies operating on the behest of Indian and other external sponsors, along with their facilitators and abettors, will be pursued and eliminated, relentlessly, and without exception," it added.

The pace of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq will be maintained till the culmination of terrorists’ safe havens and use of the Afghan soil against Pakistan is decisively brought to an end, decides the military's top brass.

The statement said that the forum appreciated the hectic efforts by the government to bring an end to the War in the Middle East, echoing the call for restraint, dialogue, and de-escalation, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to principled diplomacy and constructive engagement.

The forum also reiterated Pakistan’s role as a responsible regional stakeholder, actively contributing to peace and stability as a regional security stabiliser, it added.

The forum also categorically rejected persistent disinformation, baseless allegations, and false flag narratives attributed to India, noting that such tactics have been discredited internationally.

“The forum expressed concern over continued human rights violations by Indian authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and noted the recent spate of fake encounters at various locations to cover up extrajudicial killings,” read the statement.

In his concluding remarks, CDF Munir directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, professionalism, and adaptability, expressing full confidence in the Armed Forces’ ability to counter all forms of threats and to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.