King Charles makes urgent move to reunite Prince William, Prince Harry

The royal family's secret plan to end Prince William and Prince Harry's feud has leaked.

King Charles, 77, has decided to take a bold step to reunite his two sons by 'urgently' settling their feud.

The monarch has reportedly tasked his new deputy private secretary, Theo Rycroft, with bringing order to the family as Harry and William's rift has become one of the biggest talking points in the British monarchy's history.

Palace insiders claim that King Charles is deeply troubled by the conflict between the two royals. that his greatest wish is to restore family harmony.

Reconciliation might seem like an impossible feat, but the plan is already underway, according to the Daily Mail.

A recent report claims the King wnats the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex to make peace before it's too late.

Former diplomat Theo Rycroft, who has been at his side since February, has already earned the Palace's trust. He is described by insiders as a calm operator, extremely skilled in sensitive situations, earning him the nickname of "Mr. Nice Guy."

Rycroft reportedly has made it his "number one mission" to get William and Harry, who have not spoken since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, to start talking again.

He is allegedly hoping to take action when Harry returns to the UK in July to begin preparations for the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

According to the outlet, he hopes to facilitate a meeting between Charles and Harry before trying to convince William to join them.

There is also hope that the Duke of Sussex

Harry might travel with his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes' clash with the Royal Family officially began in 2020, when the Duke and Duchess announced their departure from the institution.

Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, created shockwaves at Buckingham Palace. She confessed to having suicidal thoughts and claimed there had been conversations within the Royal Family about Archie's potential skin colour before he was even born.