Buckingham Palace releases details as King Charles holds key meeting

King Charles appears in high spirit as he welcomed an important guest to Buckingham Palace on Monday, May 18.

The monrach, 77, was in good spirits as he received Irish President Catherine Connolly at the Palace, marking an important moment in her inaugural official visit to England.

The royal family shared update on the meeting, which lasted almost an hour, with the two dignitories stunning photos, showing them exchanging handshakes and warm smiles during their audience at the Palace.

The Palace wrote: "His Majesty The King held an audience with the Irish president, Her Excellency Catherine Connolly, at Buckingham Palace today."

She invited the King to visit Ireland. The monach accepted the invitation.

This would mark just the second such visit by a British monarch to Ireland since its independence.

This three-day trip represents the President's first journey to England since taking office following her November inauguration, during which she emphasised her dedication to connecting with Irish communities abroad.

The visit encompasses engagements across both London and Leeds, reflecting the breadth of Irish presence throughout Britain.