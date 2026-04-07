Demi Lovato opens up about first tour since marrying Jordan Lutes

The couple tied the knot on May 25, 2025

Demi Lovato is excited for her first tour as a married woman.

The Grammy-nominated singer will embark on her It’s Not That Deep Tour next week — her first tour since tying the knot with fellow musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes on May 25, 2025. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 6, the Grammy-nominated singer explained why she believes this tour will be “easier” since Lutes will also be on the road at the same time.

“I’m so excited for him,” Lovato said of Lutes’ upcoming Far From Dilworth Tour.

“We both play a show on our [one] year anniversary,” she continued. “He’ll be in Europe, I’ll be here in the states. And the next day I’ll fly out to see him. I wish we were together, but it’s okay, we’ll be together the next day.”

Indeed, Lutes will be playing a show in Amsterdam while Lovato will be performing in Texas on their one-year anniversary.

The Camp Rock star noted that she and Lutes “do a really great job at balancing work and spending time together” by “staying busy” when the other is at work.

“I think it’ll be a lot easier since he’ll be on the road at the same time, we’ll both be busy,” she explained.

The Sonny With a Chance alum added, “He knows the life and he’s just so supportive, and I wanna be equally as supportive for him.”

Lutes will additionally embark on another newly announced tour, the Smile You’re on Tour, from August. He will be performing in Toronto on Lovato’s 34th birthday on August 20.

Lovato, 33, and Lutes, 34, sparked a romance while working together on her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, in 2022. The couple went Instagram official shortly after.