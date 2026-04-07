 
Geo News

Demi Lovato opens up about first tour since marrying Jordan Lutes

The 'Camp Rock' star will embark on her 'It's Not That Deep' Tour next week

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 07, 2026

Demi Lovato opens up about first tour since marrying Jordan Lutes
The couple tied the knot on May 25, 2025

Demi Lovato is excited for her first tour as a married woman.

The Grammy-nominated singer will embark on her It’s Not That Deep Tour next week — her first tour since tying the knot with fellow musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes on May 25, 2025. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 6, the Grammy-nominated singer explained why she believes this tour will be “easier” since Lutes will also be on the road at the same time.

“I’m so excited for him,” Lovato said of Lutes’ upcoming Far From Dilworth Tour.

“We both play a show on our [one] year anniversary,” she continued. “He’ll be in Europe, I’ll be here in the states. And the next day I’ll fly out to see him. I wish we were together, but it’s okay, we’ll be together the next day.”

Indeed, Lutes will be playing a show in Amsterdam while Lovato will be performing in Texas on their one-year anniversary.

The Camp Rock star noted that she and Lutes “do a really great job at balancing work and spending time together” by “staying busy” when the other is at work.

“I think it’ll be a lot easier since he’ll be on the road at the same time, we’ll both be busy,” she explained.

The Sonny With a Chance alum added, “He knows the life and he’s just so supportive, and I wanna be equally as supportive for him.”

Lutes will additionally embark on another newly announced tour, the Smile You’re on Tour, from August. He will be performing in Toronto on Lovato’s 34th birthday on August 20.

Lovato, 33, and Lutes, 34, sparked a romance while working together on her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, in 2022. The couple went Instagram official shortly after. 

Goodbye Colbert, hello Byron Allen: CBS reveals 'Late Show' replacement
Goodbye Colbert, hello Byron Allen: CBS reveals 'Late Show' replacement
‘Good Morning America' weekend anchor Janai Norman exits show
‘Good Morning America' weekend anchor Janai Norman exits show
Kanye West's festival cancelled after heated public debate
Kanye West's festival cancelled after heated public debate
‘The Pitt' drives early success toward major Emmy record
‘The Pitt' drives early success toward major Emmy record
Zendaya credits 'Spider-Man' for introducing her to her 'love' Tom Holland
Zendaya credits 'Spider-Man' for introducing her to her 'love' Tom Holland
Chloe Fineman's SNL story sparks backlash after controversial edits
Chloe Fineman's SNL story sparks backlash after controversial edits
Kanye West addresses UK festival backlash in letter: 'Words aren't enough'
Kanye West addresses UK festival backlash in letter: 'Words aren't enough'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni refuse to settle legal battle amid chaos
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni refuse to settle legal battle amid chaos