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Tori Spelling breaks cover after scary car crash with kids

Tori Spelling shares spine chilling details of near fatal accident

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 08, 2026

Tori Spelling breaks cover after scary car crash with kids
Tori Spelling breaks cover after scary car crash with kids 

It’s the kind of moment that makes everything else fade out.

Tori Spelling is counting her blessings after a terrifying car crash involving four of her children and three of their friends in Temecula, California. The accident happened April 2 – and days later, she’s still processing it all.

“We are so grateful and so lucky, because it could have been so much worse,” Spelling said in an emotional Instagram video. “I'm just really grateful that in a split second, guardian angels were definitely with us that day.”

According to Spelling, the crash unfolded in chaos. Another driver was “speeding, going crazy, crazy fast,” running a red light and slamming toward their car.

“In a split second, I looked to my right and I saw he was coming full on, full impact into the side of our car,” she recalled. 

“I turned hard left, as hard as I could, as fast as I could, to avoid as much impact on the children as possible.”

Eight people were in the car. Miraculously, everyone made it out with injuries that were serious – but not life-threatening. 

They were treated for cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions after being rushed to the hospital in multiple ambulances.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum did not hold back her gratitude, thanking first responders for their “great care” and support.

“I'm grateful to everyone who has reached out…” she added.

Still shaken, but clearly relieved, Spelling summed it up best: sometimes survival really does come down to a split second – and maybe a little luck.

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