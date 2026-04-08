Beatrice, Eugenie return to limelight as another bombshell drops

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie returned to headlines, but again for all the wrong reasons.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's dark shadow, which was created due to their ties with Jeffrey Epstein, won't leave the Princesses to breathe in peace.

Not only their parents' involvement but the sisters were also being mentioned in the emails released from Epstein files.

It was also revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie, when they were all grown up, met the convicted sex offender for lunch alongside their mother, Fergie.

Andrew Lownie, the royal author, claimed that the York Princesses were "deeply invovled" in the Epstein scandal.

Criticising Beatrice and Eugenie, the royal commentator told The Times' writer Hilary Rose, "There’s a big campaign to say they are innocents caught up in the shellfire, but they’re not."

Mr Lownie added, "They’re deeply involved. They weren’t five-year-old girls when they were taken to see Epstein. They were grown-ups."

Moreover, the expert also shed light on how Beatrice and Eugenie cashed in on their royal connections with their hidden businesses in the Middle East.