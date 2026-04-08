Queen Elizabeth II emotional message for Archie, Lilibet sparks speculation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could possibly have found a way to return to the royal fold as Queen Elizabeth II’s heart-breaking request surfaces.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their senior royal positions in 2020 and held grievances over how they were treated compared to the other members of the family. Even though the Queen insisted that “recollections may vary”, she still held the door open for the Sussexes, especially for her great-grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

New details about the matriarch’s final days were revealed in forthcoming book by royal author Robert Hardman, which pulls the curtain over Elizabeth’s heartfelt request and clear message for her grandchildren.

Before she breathed her last in Balmoral in the September of 2022, Elizabeth was already feeling “too tired” for many of the engagements given her ongoing treatments. Hence, she had been saving it for one last reunion with her beloved despite the simmering rifts.

One of the officials revealed that Elizabeth was “so brave” during her final days and before leaving for Edinburgh, she held last round of audiences and a Privy Council meeting.

“We had a private chat at the end of it,” one insider from the meeting said. “I felt a bit emotional when I left because, well, it just felt to me like a goodbye.”

They continued, “She had some very clear messages about how she thought things would go in the future. Very clear, indeed!”

The source revealed that all of Queen’s great-grandchildren – including the Sussex children along with William and Kate’s three children – were invited to Balmoral at some point in the summer.

“She wanted to make sure that they all had a really happy memory of her,” a family friend said. However, the late Queen somehow knew that Harry and Meghan would not be able to make it.

This could potentially mean that there was a way back for the Sussexes if they had taken a chance at the time. King Charles could be following his mother’s last wishes alongside his own longing to meet his grandchildren as descalations between Buckingham Palace and Montecito are reportedly carried out.

Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen how the situation pans out for the grandchildren of the King.