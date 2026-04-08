Meghan causes fresh clash between Harry, King Charles amid peace talks

Meghan Markle's UK plans could become a big hurdle between Prince Harry and King Charles' peace talks.

There are talks surrounding the Duke of Sussex's return to his homeland to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

As per the sources, Harry might reunite with his father, as he himself admitted to seeing his dad more and more amid his cancer struggles.

Not only that, there are claims that the former working royal is eager to extend Invictus invites to the royal family, especially the monarch.

But, if Meghan returns, she might introduce her lifestyle brand As Ever, which won't sit well with King Charles amid claims that she cashes out her royal ties.

Royal commentator Richard Palmer sent a message to the Sussexes not to make the UK trip a PR campaign.

"I can see one potential problem there, which is if Meghan is launching As Ever in the UK during a visit here," the expert told Mirror.

He added, "The King won’t want to be the backdrop or to be seen to be endorsing a commercial launch like that, so it will be important to consider the timing."

If Meghan goes with this plan, it may create a clash between Harry and his father amid peace talks.