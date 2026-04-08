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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce aren't only ones making NFL headlines

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce NFL love story has competition in the headlines

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 08, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce aren&apos;t only ones making NFL headlines

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may dominate the NFL romance headlines, but another pairing grabbed attention this week.

Photos published by Page Six showed New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini, vacationing at a Sedona, Arizona hotel.

The images included the 50-year-old and 43-year-old sharing a hug, lounging poolside, and even appearing to dance together with fingers interlocked.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce arent only ones making NFL headlines

But both quickly pushed back against speculation of a romantic connection.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel, who celebrated his 26th wedding anniversary with wife Jen last year, said in a statement to the outlet.

Russini, who marked her fifth anniversary with husband Kevin Goldschmidt last fall, emphasized that the pictures didn’t capture the full group.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce arent only ones making NFL headlines

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” she explained.

“Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Her executive editor at The Athletic, Steven Ginsberg, also defended her.

He called the images “misleading” and praised Russini as “a premier journalist covering the NFL.”

While Swift and Kelce’s relationship continues to be celebrated as the NFL’s headline love story, Vrabel and Russini’s vacation photos highlight how quickly speculation can swirl when sports figures and reporters are seen together off the field.

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