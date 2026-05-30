Jamie Lee Curtis devastated as sister Kelly Curtis dies at 69





Jamie Lee Curtis has shared heartbreaking news with fans, revealing that her older sister, Kelly Curtis, has died at the age of 69.

The actress announced the loss in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday.

She revealed that Kelly passed away peacefully at her home earlier that morning.

No cause of death was shared just yet.

Jamie Lee spoke warmly about the special bond she shared with her sister, describing her as her first friend and someone she trusted throughout her life.

She remembered Kelly as a caring, strong minded person with a generous heart and a deep love for family.

Born into one of Hollywood’s most famous families, Kelly and Jamie Lee were the daughters of legendary actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

Like her parents and sister, Kelly also worked in the entertainment industry.

She appeared in a few acting projects over the years and also worked behind the scenes on films that starred Jamie Lee, including Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks and You Again.

In her tribute, Jamie Lee remembered Kelly’s love for nature, travel, music and her family.

She also spoke about her sister’s curiosity, unique personality and famous Christmas cookies that earned her the nickname “Auntie Cookie.”

The emotional message ended with a heartfelt goodbye to the sister she loved dearly.