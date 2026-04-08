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Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun dodge fans at ‘Euphoria' season 3: 'Annoying'

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were first romantically linked in early September 2025

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 08, 2026

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun dodge fans at ‘Euphoria&apos; season 3: &apos;Annoying&apos;
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun dodge fans at ‘Euphoria’ season 3: 'Annoying'

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are once again stirring conversation but this time for something they didn’t do.

The Euphoria star arrived together with Justin Bieber’s former manager at the season 3 Los Angeles premiere, instantly catching attention.

However, instead of walking the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theater as a couple, the pair split paths just after stepping out of the vehicle, each heading in a different direction.

The low-key move has only added fuel to ongoing speculation about the nature of their relationship.

While the two have been spotted together multiple times, their reluctance to appear side-by-side publicly suggests they may be keeping things deliberately under wraps.

Online, reactions have been swift and not entirely supportive. Some questioned the pairing altogether, with one user writing, “Sydney. Of all the men she could have had… HIM?!!!! [crying emoji].”

Another added, “Sydney Sweeney bringing that man along everywhere [single tear emoji].”

Others didn’t hold back either, with one comment bluntly stating, “Two of the worst people, it’s as if someone asked AI to come up with a couple.”

Despite the chatter, neither the Anyone But You actress nor Taylor Swift’s old nemesis has addressed the speculation, leaving fans to piece together clues from brief appearances and subtle moments.

Notably, Sweeney, 28, walked down the red carpet solo for the highly anticipated return of the series, which could also be its last.

In addition to her, Zendaya, Jacob Elrodi, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Nika King, Natasha Lyonne, Brian Grazer, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Alexa Demie, and many others appeared at the event.

Euphoria Season 3 is set to premiere on April 12 on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

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