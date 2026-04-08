King Charles hit with heartbreaking news as he loses beloved member

King Charles, who had already been embroiled in crucial matters of the royal family, was left heartbroken over the loss of a close well-wisher.

The monarch is mourning his friend, Alec Cobbe, who has died aged 81. The deceased was surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Hatchlands Park on March 31, 2026.

He was an Anglo-Irish decorator and collector of instruments. According to Daily Mail, Charles, who is an art enthusiast himself, was an admirer of his work and had asked to design the invitations for Prince William’s ‘Out of Africa’ themed 21st birthday party.

Alec was known for restoring historical homes and preserved them. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Charles and Alec went along quite well together.

He was the custodian of Hatchlands Park, a National Trust property and stately home outside Guildford. It is believed by “half of the world” to have the “only lifetime portrait of Shakespeare”.

Given the contributions Alec had made over the years for the royals and special events hosted by Charles, the King described him as an “accrocheur” which refers to being persistent and tenacious.

The sad news comes amid a busy week for King Charles, who attended the Easter Sunday service with the royal family. The King is also understood to be preparing for the crucial US State Visit with is under immense scrutiny given Trump’s policy over the conflict in the Middle-East.

The funeral for Alec will be held privately and a memorial service in the autumn.