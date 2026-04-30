Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor days ‘numbered' as probe turns to royal homes

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s crimes would not be letting him rest easy any time soon as new demands have been raised for the police as King Charles carries out his US State Visit.

The disgraced former prince has been ousted by the monarch from the royal fold at the end of last year. It was followed by a humiliating eviction from the Windsor property royal Lodge and the arrest on his 66th birthday.

So far, that is the only arrest that came against him even though there are more forces, UK and international, looking into the evidence that has been released in the Epstein files.

The King had maintained that the Palace will be cooperative with any form of investigation and help needed by the royal staff. Now, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is now urging to deepen the investigation.

He wrote a piece in the New Statesmen and urged that probe should be made in the royal houses as well.

“What has been discovered demands that the police inquiry immediately be widened to investigate alleged incidents across Britain, involving the abuse of girls and women, including at royal residences,” he explained.

“Because of how Epstein’s trafficking ring operated, evidence could be assembled from drivers, airline and airport staff, ticket agents and credit card companies.”

For the suspicion of misconduct in public office (of leaking sensitive trade documents), the police must now interview officials and ask for records from three government departments – the Ministry of Defence, the Department for Business and Trade and the Foreign Office.

It is very likely that Andrew's days as a free citizen would be numbered as the probe continues to deliver blow by blow to the shamed royal.