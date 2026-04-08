Nick Jonas gives rare glimpse into life as 'White Elephant' buzz builds

Nick Jonas is making headlines both on-screen and off.

He took to Instagram to share a carousel giving fans a peek into his new city routine while anticipation builds for his upcoming holiday horror thriller, White Elephant.

Jonas Brothers’ bandmember captioned the post as “Week 1 in Vancouver [followed by white elephant emoji]."

The post blends family warmth, foodie indulgence and humour as the photo dump begins with Jonas seated at a restaurant table, sipping from a striped straw while surrounded by glasses and mugs, capturing a casual dining moment.

The next image shows a playful set of plush toys labeled “Emotional Support Dumplings”, each with a different cheerful expression, adding levity to the dump.

The third photo is a tender shot of Jonas leaning over to kiss his daughter Malti on the forehead, her face covered with a heart emoji, reflecting the family affection at the heart of the carousel.

The fourth image is a bouquet of red roses in a glass vase, accompanied by a handwritten sticky note from his wife Priyanka Chopra.

The note reads: “Happy first day of work beautiful! You’re going to crush it! Love you!”

Nick also shared a candid self-care moment as one of the images captures him inside a vehicle, wearing under-eye patches, a beige shirt, and a dark jacket.

The comments section quickly became a buzzworthy space, with co-star Ashley Park dropping a cheeky remark.

Kathryn Newton chimed in with “The best week!”, and Madeleine Arthur echoed the elephant theme.

Natasha Poonawalla teased him with a family joke, while fans filled the thread with hearts, excitement for the film, and affectionate nicknames like “Malti’s dad.”

Nick’s Vancouver stay has also been marked by his enjoyment of Indian food, with social chatter pointing to his visits at popular South Asian restaurants.

Meanwhile, White Elephant continues to generate excitement.

Gut Punch hitmaker is not only starring but also producing the film, directed by Eli Craig, with an ensemble cast including Kathryn Newton, KJ Apa, Madeleine Arthur, Justice Smith and Ashley Park.

Slated for a 2027 holiday release, the project positions Nick in his first major horror role and adds a new dimension to his career.