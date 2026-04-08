Prince William goes against King Charles biggest wish: 'Monarch is furious'

Prince William goes against King Charles biggest wish to save monarchy

Prince William is reportedly making his father, King Charles, angry by constantly stepping back from the peace plan.

It is important to mention that the monarch, who is battling cancer, seemingly wants to solve a big issue, i.e. Prince Harry's comeback to the family in his lifetime.

The Duke of Sussex has also, on multiple occasions, showcased his desire to make amends with his family.

But William is not willing to be a part of peace talks, as per Heat World.

The future monarch has been going against the King's biggest wish of reconciliation, making Charles extremely upset, an insider revealed.

The source shared, "He’s furious and demanding that William back down, but he’s only digging in his heels more; they’re at a complete standoff, and the time is running out."

Kate Middleton is also one of those royals who supports the King's plan of reunion, but unfortunately, her efforts are going in vain as William is adamant.

On the other hand, an insider said that William thinks Harry is taking "advantage" of King Charles' softer side, which appears due to his cancer struggles.

"...if Charles wasn’t sick with cancer, he’d never fall for this," William believes, the report said.

The Prince of Wales has only one mission at the moment, and that is to protect the monarchy, his father and the royal family's reputation from any more controversies.