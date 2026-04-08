How 'Euphoria' season 3 honours Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, and more

Both Angus Cloud and Eric Dane's characters, Fez and Cal Jacobs, are still alive in 'Euphoria' season 3

Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, and Euphoria producer Kevin Turner’s memory lives on as the hit HBO series launches into its third season.

While presenting Euphoria season 3 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, April 7, show creator Sam Levinson paid tribute to “those we lost” since season 2 in 2022.

“Some people ask why it took so long between season 2 and 3,” Levinson told the audience, citing SAG AFTRA strikes and scheduling conflicts. “But the real time was in trying to figure out how to find a way to pay respect to those who we lost.”

Cloud, who portrayed Fezco aka Fez, passed away due to an accidental overdose in 2023. Months later in November, Euphoria producer Kevin Turner breathed his last breath.

Eric Dane, who portrayed Nate Jacob’s father Cal, tragically died last month, is still featured in all eight episodes of the new season.

As for Cloud’s character, Levinson made the decision to keep Fez alive in the Euphoria universe. “There are a lot of scenes where people are either talking to him on the phone,” the director explained, per US Weekly. “I thought if I couldn’t keep him alive in life then maybe within this show that I can control and keep him alive there. I think the whole thing was to honour him and also I can’t wait for you to see the last few episodes.”

Levinson said Cloud’s death was especially “tough” as he “fought hard to keep him clean.”

Prior to his untimely death, the 25-year-old actor had been open about his struggles with mental health and addiction.