Ariana Grande shares studio pics as she drops major 8th album hint

Grande, 32, is set to hit the road for her last album 'Eternal Sunshine' this summer

Ariana Grande is officially back in the studio!

One week after first teasing the news, the Grammy-winning pop star has confirmed that her 8th studio album is well on its way. On Wednesday, April 12, Grande, 32, took to Instagram to share pictures from the studio — as well as a major hint about the album’s theme.

The nine-slide carousel featured snaps of Grande in front of a microphone and working some music production magic. But it was the eighth slide that stood out — a simple, monochromatic picture of wilting flowers.

The upcoming new music is a pleasant surprise for fans, since, just three months ago, Grande told Variety she isn’t planning to drop another album following 2024’s Eternal Sunshine. Instead, the Wicked star wanted to focus more on acting projects.

But it was all just a ruse as Grande dropped a major bombshell about an 8th album last week, changing the outgoing message of her official “Brighter Days” hotline to say, “Our staff here at Brighter Days are so looking forward to continuing our mission of bringing happiness and healing to as many as we can this summer in person. We’re counting down the 8s – oops! I mean, the days. We’ll see you this summer, and remember, there are always brighter days ahead!”

The news comes months before Grande will hit the road in support of her last album, Eternal Sunshine.