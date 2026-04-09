Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward private meeting with Andrew: Truth revealed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been living in exile for the past two months ever since he had been kicked out of his Windsor property, Royal Lodge, per King Charles’s orders.

Members of the royal family had publicly maintained their distance from the disgraced ex-prince, but in a surprising turn of events, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were the first ones to approach Andrew.

The former Duke of York has been living in Sandringham since it is a privately-owned estate by Charles, to avoid any further uproar from taxpayers. Before he officially moved into Marsh Farm, Sophie and Edward visited his temporary accommodation Wood Farm to do a “welfare check”.

It was previously reported that there were some grievances as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were forced to stay at the main house since Andrew was occupying Wood Farm – the holiday let for royals during Easter and other key events.

However, royal sources dismissed to Daily Mail that there was any tension between Edward and Andrew over accommodation.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward reportedly had dinner with Andrew one night and talked things through. They “feel sorry” for him and how things have gone downhill for him. Moreover, they expressed concerns about Andrew’s “fragile state of mind” due to recent events.

“They do feel for him, but of course that doesn’t excuse his behaviour,” the source stressed. “It’s a difficult balancing act supporting him while not condoning what he has got involved with.”

Edward has tried to make tried to talk sense into him and has pointed out that Andrew can never return to the royal fold. Only time will tell if Andrew has understood everything briefed to him or if he remains in a delusion.