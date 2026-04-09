Meghan fulfils promise to ‘Suits' co-star as Patrick J. Adams shares update

Meghan Markle cleared the air surrounding speculation that she was no longer on good terms with her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams after marrying into the royal family.

The 44-year-old actor, who had appeared on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast recently, shared his thoughts about how “insane” things have been for Meghan since her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Even though Patrick and Meghan worked together for many years, it seemed that the two were no longer in touch after he was asked about a special giveaway.

The host Amanda Hirsch asked of Patrick received the infamous As Ever jams that were apparently sent out to all of Meghan’s close pals. The Madison star said he hadn’t received any jams, joking that he doesn’t have “enough followers” (despite having 3.5 million followers on Instagram).

Fast forward to less than a week, Patrick shared the much-awaited update on the matter, showing off delivery that arrived from As Ever.

“Worth the wait! Thank you @meghan for the deliciousness and thank you @notskinnybutnotfat for helping raise awareness about my jamlessness.”

After the podcast has aired, Meghan was quick to respond and she commented under the podcast clip that jams were “en route”.

“Jams en route for you @patrickjadams & @sleepinthegardn Hugs to those beautiful babies. Send my love to your mom,” she had written along with a heart emoji.

Patrick, who played the beloved Mike Ross on Suits, worked with Meghan for nearly eight years on the hit legal show, as she played his love interest Rachel Zane.