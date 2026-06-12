Meghan Markle uncorks summer style featuring Princess Diana's iconic watch

Meghan Markle has shared a stylish summer update on Instagram, showcasing her lifestyle brand while fans noticed a subtle detail in her jewellery choices during the appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a video on Friday promoting her wine collection under As Ever as she uncorked a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc during a casual outdoor gathering.

Dressed in a cream blazer paired with white jeans and layered gold jewellery, Meghan Markle also wore a deeply symbolic piece, the late Princess Diana’s gold Cartier Tank Française watch, a gift from Prince Harry that has become one of her most recognisable accessories.

However, viewers quickly noticed that the Duchess appeared not to be wearing her engagement ring in the clip.

Instead, she opted for a simpler look featuring only her Welsh gold wedding band, a choice she has made on several occasions for both comfort and practicality.

The absence of the ring is not unusual, as Meghan has often alternated between her jewellery pieces.

Her engagement ring itself carries significant sentimental value, featuring a cushion-cut diamond sourced from Botswana.

It holds a special meaning for the couple following an early trip there in their relationship flanked by two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection.