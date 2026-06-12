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King Charles praises 'public living room' concept during visit to support centre

King Charles cements Grimsby visit with plaque unveiling at Care hub
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 12, 2026

King Charles praises &apos;public living room&apos; concept during visit to support centre
King Charles shares personal tribute at CARE Hub

King Charles’s visit to Grimsby yesterday offered a mix of community engagement.

During the engagement at The CARE Hub, a community care and housing organisation providing support in a safe, welcoming setting - the King unveiled a plaque marking his visit and the centre’s role in supporting vulnerable residents.

The hub is designed around a “public living room” concept where individuals can access advice, care, and practical help while rebuilding stability in their lives.

King Charles spent time speaking with people who have directly benefited from the service, listening to their personal experiences and learning how the initiative has helped them regain confidence and independence.

Staff also explained how the model focuses on dignity-led support, bringing together housing assistance, wellbeing services, and community outreach under one roof.

Earlier in the day, the King also met local leaders and members of the Our Future collective at Blundell Park, home of Grimsby Town Football Club. 

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