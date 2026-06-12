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King Charles celebrates 'enduring friendship' ahead of Trooping the Colour

King Charles calls for unity on climate as he marks enduring international friendship
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 12, 2026

King Charles celebrates &apos;enduring friendship&apos; ahead of Trooping the Colour
King Charles celebrates 'enduring friendship' ahead of Trooping the Colour

King Charles has shared a message marking Philippine Independence Day, extending warm wishes to the people of the Philippines and reaffirming the close friendship between the two nations.

In the official message, the monarch and Queen Camilla offered their “heartfelt congratulations and warmest good wishes” to the Philippines, while reflecting on the enduring relationship between the UK and the Southeast Asian nation.

The King’s message also acknowledged shared global challenges, particularly climate change and environmental protection, and expressed hope for continued cooperation in finding long-term solutions.

The statement read: “This day serves as a valued opportunity to reflect upon the enduring friendship between our nations. 

I am deeply encouraged by the strength of our bilateral ties and remain committed to fostering even closer cooperation in the years to come.

As we face the shared challenges of our time, particularly those concerning the climate and the preservation of our natural world, I am hopeful that our countries may continue to work together in pursuit of meaningful and lasting solutions.

My wife and I send our sincerest regards to you and to all Filipinos for peace, prosperity, and wellbeing in the year ahead.”

The message concluded with the signature “Charles R.” 

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