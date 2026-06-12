George, Charlotte, Louis gear up for key role to strengthen monarchy

Prince William and Princess Kate's children are set to perform a crucial royal duty, helpful in building an emotional connection with the British.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis should join the senior royals at Trooping the Colour, as per the royal commentator.

The young royals' appearances gave the public a chance to see them from a very young age, which turned out to be beneficial for the strengthening of the monarchy.

Rafe Heyde-Mankoo told GB, "The nation's bond with the Royal Family starts when they first see the royal baby, they see their first day at school."

"They see them behaving or misbehaving at grand royal events," he added.

The royal expert believes that seeing young royals playing in events like Trooping the Colour is very important for the nation.

Mr Heyde-Mankoo said that William and Kate must be introduced to this key tradition "of ritual, of continuity, of duty" to George, Charlotte and Louis on Sunday.