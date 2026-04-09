Michael Patrick, 'Games of Thrones' actor dies aged 35 after battle with MND

Michael Patrick, the actor who starred in an episode of the hit show Game of Thrones, dies aged 35.

Michael Campbell, also known as Michael Patrick, had been struggling with the illness since February 2023.

He died on Tuesday, April 7, at Northern Ireland Hospice , where he was getting treatment.

Patrick's wife, Naomi Sheehan, announced the heartbreaking news on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

In a heartfelt tribute, Sheehan wrote, “Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends.”

Irish actor Patrick was diagnosed with motor neurone disease three years back.

MND is a medical condition that rapidly targets “the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work," and there is no treatment available, as per MND Association

She reflected, “It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life.”

She remembered fondly, “He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.”

Sheehan closed the tribute with Patrick’s beloved line from Brendan Behan: “The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat something to drink and somebody to love you.”

“So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love”

He is survived by his wife Naomi, mother Pauline, siblings Kate, Maurice and Hannah, and his nephew Micheal.